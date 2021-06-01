Ousmane Dieng, 2022 NBA Draft Prospect, Commits to NBL's New Zealand Breakers

Photo Credit: FIBA/247Sports

Ousmane Dieng, a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft, announced Tuesday he's signed with the New Zealand Breakers as part of the National Basketball League's Next Stars program.

Dieng, a 6'9'' playmaking wing, confirmed the decision to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He'll join the Breakers for the 2021-22 NBL season.

The 18-year-old Frenchman also attracted interest from major college basketball programs and the NBA's G League Ignite program, which is also aimed toward high-end prospects seeking an alternative to college basketball in the year before they become eligible for the NBA draft.

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and Orlando Magic shooting guard R.J. Hampton previously went through the NBL Next Stars system. Josh Giddey, a possible lottery pick in the 2021 draft, has played for the league's Adelaide 36ers since March 2020.

Dieng most recently played for the INSEP Academy in France, and he's also represented the country as the youth international level.

Duke was among the U.S. college programs to show interest in the rising star, who could help continue to recent trend of taller ball-handlers in the NBA.

"I am seriously considering Duke," Dieng told Evan Daniels of 247Sports last June. "As mentioned to you before, we are still very early on in the process. I am planning to meet with other schools in the future and I am also considering all professional options."

Memphis, Stanford and Wake Forest were among the other interested schools.

The Breakers were previously an NBL powerhouse, winning three straight championships from 2011 through 2013 and another in 2015. They've only made the playoffs once since 2017, though.

Dieng should have an opportunity to carve out a pretty expansive role for himself next season, and how he performs against pro competition should go a long way in finalizing his 2022 draft stock.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he's ultimately a top-five pick next year based on his size, versatile skill set and long-term potential.