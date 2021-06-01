Jake Paul Listed as -150 Favorite vs. Tyron Woodley in Latest Betting Odds

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

Despite having a decided edge in combat sports experience, Tyron Woodley is now considered the underdog in his fight with Jake Paul.

SuperBook Sports listed Woodley at +130 (bet $100 to win $130), with Paul the slight favorite at -150.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the two are scheduled to face off Aug. 28 and have yet to finalize a location.

Bettors appear to be respecting Paul's skills in the ring following his first-round TKO of Ben Askren in April. While the 24-year-old remains a work in progress, he has firmly silenced his skeptics so far.

The Athletic's Ben Fowlkes posited Woodley could be a stiffer challenger than Askren, though, writing the former UFC welterweight champion is "definitely more of a striking threat than Askren ever was."

Seven of Woodley's 19 wins in MMA came via knockout or TKO.