    Jake Paul Listed as -150 Favorite vs. Tyron Woodley in Latest Betting Odds

    Joseph Zucker, June 1, 2021
    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

    Despite having a decided edge in combat sports experience, Tyron Woodley is now considered the underdog in his fight with Jake Paul.

    SuperBook Sports listed Woodley at +130 (bet $100 to win $130), with Paul the slight favorite at -150.

    According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the two are scheduled to face off Aug. 28 and have yet to finalize a location.

    Bettors appear to be respecting Paul's skills in the ring following his first-round TKO of Ben Askren in April. While the 24-year-old remains a work in progress, he has firmly silenced his skeptics so far.

    The Athletic's Ben Fowlkes posited Woodley could be a stiffer challenger than Askren, though, writing the former UFC welterweight champion is "definitely more of a striking threat than Askren ever was."

    Seven of Woodley's 19 wins in MMA came via knockout or TKO.

