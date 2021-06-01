AEW's Hikaru Shida Says 'I Don’t Give a S--t' About Being Mocked by Willie Urbina

Photo credit: Hikaru Shida on Twitter

Former AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter on Monday night to address then-AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina mocking her in a racist manner during last week's episode of Dynamite.

Shida tweeted the following about the matter (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Urbina made fun of Shida's Japanese accent while providing commentary for Dynamite, resulting in his firing from the company prior to Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

According to Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the decision to fire Urbina, saying, "I didn't think there was any excuse. I was not happy. Afterwards, I heard what was said and having our commentators involved with what was said about her, who I also apologized to, I thought it was best for the company to make this decision."

The 32-year-old Shida has been the face of the AEW women's division for much of the company's existence, and her one-year reign as AEW women's champion just came to an end Sunday.

Shida faced Britt Baker in one of the biggest matches on the Double or Nothing card, and due in large part to interference from Rebel and Baker using the championship belt to her advantage, Shida dropped the title to her rival.

Despite the loss, Shida remains one of the top stars in the company, and she still stands as the longest-reigning champion in AEW history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Shida is best known for her in-ring work, she has come a long way in terms of cutting promos as well, and her English has gotten noticeably better since she made her AEW debut.

As Shida continues to hone her craft and improve in all areas, it seems like a near certainty that she will regain the AEW Women's Championship at some point in the future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).