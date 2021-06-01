England Euro Squad 2021: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Full 26-Man Roster Revealed

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The final 26-man roster for England was released Tuesday ahead of Euro 2020:

One of the most notable inclusions is Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, giving the squad four players at the position along with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

The Three Lions begin their challenge for the European title with a group-stage match against Croatia on June 13. Scotland and Czech Republic are the other opponents in Group D.

England enters the tournament as one of the favorites, listed at +550 to win the title ($100 bet wins $550), per DraftKings. Only France (+500) has better odds to win.

There was a lot of focus on England manager Gareth Southgate and his roster decisions for the cut down to 26 men.

BBC Sport noted the players who just missed out:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jesse Lingard notably thrived after a move to West Ham United, totaling nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances. However, the other attacking talent on the roster kept the 28-year-old off the roster.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will be among those looking to provide goals for England.

The squad also features three Chelsea players (Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James) after the Blues won the 2021 Champions League title last week.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.