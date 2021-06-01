X

    England Euro Squad 2021: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Full 26-Man Roster Revealed

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    The final 26-man roster for England was released Tuesday ahead of Euro 2020:

    One of the most notable inclusions is Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, giving the squad four players at the position along with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

    The Three Lions begin their challenge for the European title with a group-stage match against Croatia on June 13. Scotland and Czech Republic are the other opponents in Group D.

    England enters the tournament as one of the favorites, listed at +550 to win the title ($100 bet wins $550), per DraftKings. Only France (+500) has better odds to win.

    There was a lot of focus on England manager Gareth Southgate and his roster decisions for the cut down to 26 men.

    BBC Sport noted the players who just missed out:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jesse Lingard notably thrived after a move to West Ham United, totaling nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances. However, the other attacking talent on the roster kept the 28-year-old off the roster.

    Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will be among those looking to provide goals for England.

    The squad also features three Chelsea players (Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James) after the Blues won the 2021 Champions League title last week.

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      Gareth Southgate is England manager, but where are the rest of the Euro 96 squad now? 

      Gareth Southgate is England manager, but where are the rest of the Euro 96 squad now? 
      England (National Football) logo
      England (National Football)

      Gareth Southgate is England manager, but where are the rest of the Euro 96 squad now? 

      Joe Ridge
      via Mail Online

      Southgate Has 'Very Good Idea' of XI vs. Croatia

      Southgate Has 'Very Good Idea' of XI vs. Croatia
      England (National Football) logo
      England (National Football)

      Southgate Has 'Very Good Idea' of XI vs. Croatia

      90min.com
      via 90min.com

      Southgate on 'Complex' Henderson Call

      Liverpool captain not fully fit going into Euros

      Southgate on 'Complex' Henderson Call
      England (National Football) logo
      England (National Football)

      Southgate on 'Complex' Henderson Call

      via Liverpool Echo

      The Kit-industrial Complex 👕

      For some American soccer clubs, designing the best jersey is its own sport--and business

      The Kit-industrial Complex 👕
      World Football logo
      World Football

      The Kit-industrial Complex 👕

      Leander Schaerlaeckens
      via Substack