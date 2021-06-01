Lionel Messi 'Wants to Stay' with Barcelona Amid Contract Talks, Joan Laporta Says

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Tuesday that club legend Lionel Messi "wants to stay" at Camp Nou but a new contract hasn't been finalized.

Laporta, who won the Barca presidential election in March after retaining Messi was a major part of his campaign, told reporters:

"Talks are ongoing with Messi's people. As I have said, they're going well. We hope to keep making progress. It's not done, but I am convinced, like [Sergio Aguero] said, that they would like to play together here. I have always said the issue with Leo is not financial for him.

"[Messi] is showing a lot of understanding and wants to stay and have a competitive team that wins trophies. The sooner we have a decision the better, of course, but we're not in a rush."

