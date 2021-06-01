Lionel Messi 'Wants to Stay' with Barcelona Amid Contract Talks, Joan Laporta Says

Lionel Messi 'Wants to Stay' with Barcelona Amid Contract Talks, Joan Laporta SaysJune 1, 2021
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Tuesday that club legend Lionel Messi "wants to stay" at Camp Nou but a new contract hasn't been finalized.
Laporta, who won the Barca presidential election in March after retaining Messi was a major part of his campaign, told reporters:
"Talks are ongoing with Messi's people. As I have said, they're going well. We hope to keep making progress. It's not done, but I am convinced, like [Sergio Aguero] said, that they would like to play together here. I have always said the issue with Leo is not financial for him.
"[Messi] is showing a lot of understanding and wants to stay and have a competitive team that wins trophies. The sooner we have a decision the better, of course, but we're not in a rush."
