    Lionel Messi 'Wants to Stay' with Barcelona Amid Contract Talks, Joan Laporta Says

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021

    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Tuesday that club legend Lionel Messi "wants to stay" at Camp Nou but a new contract hasn't been finalized.

    Laporta, who won the Barca presidential election in March after retaining Messi was a major part of his campaign, told reporters:

    "Talks are ongoing with Messi's people. As I have said, they're going well. We hope to keep making progress. It's not done, but I am convinced, like [Sergio Aguero] said, that they would like to play together here. I have always said the issue with Leo is not financial for him.

    "[Messi] is showing a lot of understanding and wants to stay and have a competitive team that wins trophies. The sooner we have a decision the better, of course, but we're not in a rush."

