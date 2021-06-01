Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Beat Ja Morant, Grizzlies in Game 4 to Take 3-1 Series Lead

AP Photo/John Amis

The Utah Jazz are in full control of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Utah defeated Memphis 120-113 in Monday's Game 4 at FedExForum and pushed its series lead to 3-1. Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson led the way for the victors, who have bounced back from their Game 1 loss with three straight wins.

Solid showings from Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were not enough for the Grizzlies, who missed an opportunity to put the pressure on the Western Conference's top seed with two successive losses at home.

Notable Player Stats

Donovan Mitchell, G, UTA: 30 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL

Jordan Clarkson, G, UTA: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 4-of-9 3PT

Rudy Gobert, C, UTA: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK

Ja Morant, G, MEM: 23 PTS, 12 AST, 6 REB

Dillon Brooks, F, MEM: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, MEM: 21 PTS, 6 REB

Dominant 3rd Quarter, Balanced Attack Propels Jazz to Win

Game 1 may have been a wake-up call for the Jazz, but the fact that Mitchell wasn't on the floor also made a significant difference.

Utah won Games 2 and 3 by a combined 22 points with its offensive leader back on the floor, and he picked up right where he left off in the early going of Game 4 by hitting from the outside and drawing defenders his way to open up his teammates.

Throw in Mike Conley dishing out assists and the combination of Clarkson and Derrick Favors proving a spark off the bench, and the visitors were in control of a close game by halftime.

It wasn't until the third quarter that the Jazz busted out their offense capable of winning a championship.

Rudy Gobert poured in 13 points in the third after scoring just one in the first half, Mitchell continued to aggressively attack the lane and drew a critical fourth foul on Brooks, and Clarkson put the finishing touches on a 41-point quarter with two triples in the final minute.

As it turns out, the Jazz needed that third quarter just to survive the fourth when they went ice cold from the outside. They didn't even score a field goal in the quarter until Conley bailed them out with a three-pointer with 5:08 remaining. He then turned Morant over before hitting another three, and Bojan Bogdanovic pushed the lead back to double digits with a triple of his own.

Even with the blip in the fourth quarter, the Jazz received contributions from most of their primary playmakers when the outcome was still hanging in the balance. It is that ability to pick each other up that could eventually lead to a championship.

Memphis' Late Push Falls Short

Even if they ultimately lose the series, the future looks bright for the Grizzlies.

Morant has been brilliant against the team with the best record in the league, Brooks has thrived on both ends of the floor, Jaren Jackson Jr. has played well for stretches despite missing most of the season with injury and Jonas Valanciunas has battled with Gobert and the rest of the Utah frontcourt.

It was that foursome that weathered the storm of multiple runs from the Jazz to keep the home team well within striking distance into the second half of Monday's game.

Morant blew past defenders in the open floor and mixed in some spectacular finishes at the rim, Brooks powered his way into the lane, Jackson hit multiple shots from the outside to complement his scoring inside and Valanciunas posted a double-double.

It wasn't just the scoring from Morant that stood out, as the 21-year-old was in full control on the offensive end with his passing and ball-handling ability as well. He dictated the pace even when facing a veteran defender like Conley and helped set up De'Anthony Melton multiple times down the stretch as the USC product provided a lift off the bench.

Melton thrived with 15 points in the fourth quarter alone as the Grizzlies cut a double-digit deficit to as little as two with him hitting from the outside, getting out in transition and carrying the offense.

However, Memphis scored just seven points in the final four minutes after his hot streak, which was too much to overcome in a series with little margin for error.

What's Next?

The series shifts back to Utah for Wednesday's Game 5.