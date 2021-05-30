Trae Young on Hawks' 3-1 Series Lead vs. Knicks: 4th Win Will Be 'Toughest' To Get

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Atlanta Hawks might have a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks, but Trae Young isn't taking anything for granted.

"The last one to get is going to be the toughest," Young said after Sunday's game, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young led the Hawks to a 113-96 win over the Knicks in Game 4, putting them one win away from clinching the best-of-seven first-round series.

Only 13 teams in NBA history have overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a playoff series, although the Denver Nuggets did it twice last year in the bubble.

The good news for the Knicks is two of the next three games will be at home, which could be a key advantage after going 25-11 at Madison Square Garden during the regular season. The squad needs just one road win to complete the comeback.

New York also hasn't played to its ability yet this series.

Julius Randle, the NBA's Most Improved Player, is shooting just 26.9 percent from the field and hasn't taken over like he did in the regular season. The three-point shooting and defense has also been disappointing compared to what we saw all year.

Considering the Knicks were the higher seed entering this series, a comeback is not out of the question.

Young is at least aware of the challenge and won't lose focus despite the lead.

The guard is off to a strong start to his playoff career, averaging 27.5 points and 10.0 assists in four games. If he keeps it up, the Hawks will be able to close out the series and advance to the second round.