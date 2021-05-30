NBA Scout: Jarrett Allen Is Only 'Surefire Starter' Among Cavaliers' Young Core

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Cleveland Cavaliers look ahead to next season following a 22-50 campaign, they have a lot of work to do, at least according to one NBA talent evaluator.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic shared the views of one scout who believes Jarrett Allen is the only "surefire starter" on the team.

Allen was dealt to the Cavaliers in January as part of the four-team deal that brought James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Allen finished with 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds through 51 games with Cleveland after 12 games with Brooklyn, where he was good for 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per outing.

The 23-year-old joined a young group in Cleveland, suiting up alongside Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, rookie Isaac Okoro and veteran Kevin Love. Besides Love, who just completed his 13th season in the league, Allen was the most experienced among the starters, with three-plus years of experience in Brooklyn.

Allen will be a restricted free agent this offseason, though the Cavaliers are reportedly ready to shell out in order to keep him around. Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the team is planning to offer the rising star "$100 million or more" in an extension.

At the very least, he can expect a $7.7 million qualifying offer, per Spotrac.

That will force Cleveland into some difficult decisions, since Love is due roughly $31.3 million next season and $28.9 million in 2022-23. Pluto reported that a league executive raised the possibility of dealing Sexton, though he was the team's leading scorer with 24.3 points per game.

That sort of move would put even more pressure on Allen to deliver for a Cavaliers franchise that hasn't made the postseason since 2018, capping a run of four straight Finals appearances led by LeBron James.