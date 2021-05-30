76ers' Joel Embiid Compared to Hakeem Olajuwon by Wizards HC Scott Brooks

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks offered high praise for Joel Embiid after the Philadelphia 76ers big man put up 36 points in just 28 minutes in Philly's 132-103 Game 3 win Saturday.

"I was fortunate enough to play with [Hakeem] Olajuwon for three years," Brooks told reporters. "[Embiid's] doing things that I haven't seen since then."

