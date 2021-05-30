Blue Jackets Star Seth Jones Reportedly Informed Team He Won't Re-Sign in Free Agency

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones has reportedly informed the team he plans to leave once he hits free agency in 2022.

"We can tell you that sometime in the last week or so, Seth Jones informed the Columbus Blue Jackets that he will not be re-signing," Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. "I’m saying 'for now' at this point because I don’t like to deal in absolutes. But it does appear as if he is prepared to test free agency, and we’ll see how Columbus decides to handle this over the next little while."

Jones is under contract through the 2021-22 season. His decision to inform the Blue Jackets of his plans now could give them the opportunity to trade him this summer.

