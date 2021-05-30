X

    Jazz's Mike Conley Says It's 'Surreal' to Be 'Villain' Against Grizzlies After Game 3

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/John Amis

    Mike Conley spent 12 years playing the hero in Memphis, shepherding the offense through the Grit and Grind era.

    Returning for the first time for a playoff series as an opponent Saturday, Conley saw firsthand what it was like to be the "villain" as he dropped 27 points in the Jazz's 121-111 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3.

    He said after the game:

    "It's amazing to be playing against a guy like Ja [Morant], first off. Just seeing a guy that's so talentedhe's a young superstar in the leaguewearing the jersey that I'm so used to wearing. ... Getting the cheers from the crowd that I'm so used to hearing, it's surreal. It's like full circle. You never thought that it would be this way; I never did at least. It's like sometimes you live long enough to become the villain, and I've become that for the Memphis Grizzlies now."

    The divorce between Conley and the Grizzlies was one of mutual respect. Memphis moved on after selecting Ja Morant to serve as its point guard of the future, sending Conley to a Utah team that fit his game perfectly. There are few situations where a player and team have broken up under better terms.

    That said, playoff basketball is playoff basketball. Any opposing player—even a franchise legend—is going to hear some jeers when he drops seven threes on the home team's head.

    Morant, meanwhile, has been sensational in keeping the Grizzlies competitive against the top-seeded Jazz. His 33.7 points per game in the first round rank third behind only Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard among playoff scorers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Conley Embraces Villain Role

      Jazz guard talks facing his former team in Memphis: 'You live long enough to become the villain, and I've become that'

      Conley Embraces Villain Role
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Conley Embraces Villain Role

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz Beat Grizzlies in Game 3 🎷

      Spida, Conley combine for 56 pts to give Utah 2-1 series lead after holding off Memphis 121-111

      Jazz Beat Grizzlies in Game 3 🎷
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz Beat Grizzlies in Game 3 🎷

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Torch Wizards, Take 3-0 Series Lead 🔥

      Joel Embiid drops 36 pts as Philadelphia defeats Washington 132-103 in Game 3

      76ers Torch Wizards, Take 3-0 Series Lead 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Torch Wizards, Take 3-0 Series Lead 🔥

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz Look to Bring the Blues the to Grizzlies

      Jazz Look to Bring the Blues the to Grizzlies
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz Look to Bring the Blues the to Grizzlies

      SLC Dunk
      via SLC Dunk