    76ers' Joel Embiid 'Wanted to Hear More Boos' After Massive Dunk in Game 3

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    In the second quarter of Saturday's Game 3 matchup, Wizards fans loudly jeered Joel Embiid after the Sixers star missed a dunk.

    After Embiid threw one down about a minute later, he gave it right back to the fans, cupping his ears as they loudly booed. Speaking to reporters after the Sixers' 132-103 win, Embiid said he loves the playoff atmosphere.

    "I missed the dunk, and [the fans] let me hear about it," Embiid said. "I had another opportunity, and I wanted to hear more boos. It gets me going; I like it. I just love playing on the road."

