Braves' Marcell Ozuna Arrested on Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Battery Charges

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Sandy Springs, Georgia, police department arrested Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery charges Saturday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news and relayed a press release from the police department:

A jail records search on the Fulton County (Georgia) website shows that Ozuna, 30, was arrested on two separate charges: aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery - family violence (first offense).

He is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail, per Alexis Stevens of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per Passan, aggravated assault strangulation is a felony in Georgia. Convictions result in a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Atlanta released a statement following Ozuna's arrest:

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."

Atlanta re-signed Ozuna, who joined the team as a free agent on a one-year contract in 2020, to a four-year, $64 million deal last February.

He's played 48 games for Atlanta this year and most recently took the field last Tuesday. However, Ozuna suffered fractured middle and ring fingers on his left hand while sliding in a road game against the Boston Red Sox that evening.

Atlanta placed him on the 10-day injured list, and Ozuna revealed on Instagram (h/t Kevin McAlpin of Braves Radio Network) that he would be out for six weeks.

Ozuna left the team during its road trip, which currently has Atlanta playing in New York against the Mets this weekend.

MLB is expected to open an investigation following Ozuna's arrest, per Passan, who also tweeted that the outfielder "could be subject to the league's domestic-violence policy," which includes a "potential suspension."