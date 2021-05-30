Paul Heyman Hints at Brock Lesnar's Possible WWE Return at SmackDown in Houston

Adam Hunger/AP Images for 2K

Paul Heyman hinted at Brock Lesnar's return to the ring during an interview on SportsTalk 790's A-Team w/ Wexler & Clanton radio show.

“Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts,” Heyman said (h/t Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co and Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.).

“However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be.

“Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return...or maybe not, because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

WWE is set to hit the road again on July 16 when SmackDown occurs in Houston's Toyota Center. That will kick off a 25-city tour, which will also include a stop in Fort Worth, Texas for Money in the Bank on July 18.

WWE hasn't been on tour since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although WrestleMania 37 took part in front of fans at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium last April.

The 43-year-old Lesnar, who was also the UFC heavyweight champion and won gold at the 2000 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, hasn't been in the ring since losing his WWE Championship belt to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020.

Heyman managed Lesnar, a five-time WWE champion and three-time WWE Universial champion. He's now Special Counsel to WWE Universal belt holder Roman Reigns.