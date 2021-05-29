X

    The Undertaker Tells Bad Bunny He Made Everyone Proud in WWE Debut at WrestleMania

    Adam WellsMay 30, 2021

    Source: WWE.com

    Add The Undertaker to the list of people who were very impressed with Bad Bunny's WWE debut at WrestleMania 37.

    The Phenom praised the rapper on Twitter:

    Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison on the first night of WrestleMania. The Puerto Rican star showed off an impressive display of athleticism and strength, including hitting Morrison with a Broken Arrow and Canadian Destroyer.

    Bad Bunny got the win for his team by pinning Miz after a crossbody from an electric chair drop.

    In the annals of celebrity appearances at WrestleMania, Bad Bunny's performance is certainly among the best. His match was one of the best at WrestleMania.

    The Undertaker is one of the most accomplished performers in WWE history. He also isn't known for handing out praise lightly, so any compliment from him is going to carry a lot of weight.

