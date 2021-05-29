Lakers' Anthony Davis Says Game 4 vs. Suns Is Biggest Game of the Series

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns for Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Sunday, and L.A. big man Anthony Davis emphasized the importance of the matchup during a chat with reporters on the eve of the battle.

"It's going to be probably the biggest game of the series, I think, besides if Game 7 happens," Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"We're going in, want to protect home court. ... We know they're going to come out and play desperate, in a sense."

The Lakers lead the Suns 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup. A Game 4 win would give L.A. three chances to clinch the series.

A Laker loss, though, puts Phoenix in the driver's seat. The Suns would regain home-court advantage and wrest momentum back from L.A., which won Games 2 and 3.

AD had 34 points and 11 rebounds in the Lakers' 109-95 Game 3 win. He is listed as questionable for Game 4 with a left knee sprain in the latest NBA injury report, though.

Davis suffered the injury Thursday when he landed awkwardly after blocking a shot attempted by Suns shooting guard Devin Booker in the first half. He remained in the game to finish his excellent performance, and insists he'll be good to go.

"There's no chance that I don't play tomorrow," Davis said. "As a player, I've wanted to be in this moment. You want to be in the playoffs and help contribute to my team's success. I want to be out there. So in my eyes, for me as a competitor, I think I'll be out there [Sunday]."

Game 4 will occur in Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the game.