    Christian Pulisic Becomes 1st American to Appear in Men's Champions League Final

    Adam WellsMay 30, 2021

    MANU FERNANDEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    Christian Pulisic had a lot to celebrate Saturday during the UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City. 

    The 22-year-old became the first American to play in a Champions League final when he was inserted as a sub in the 66th minute:

    Pulisic came within an eyelash of adding to his legend by scoring a goal, but his attempt was just wide of the net:

    Even though the reaction in that moment was one of distress, Pulisic ended the day in a state of euphoria when the Blues held on for a 1-0 win over City. 

    Pulisic became the second American to win a UEFA Champions League title. Jovan Kirovski was the first as a member of Borussia Dortmund in 1996-97. 

    Chelsea finished the Champions League season unbeaten. It won Group E with a 4-2-0 record to advance to the knockout stage. 

    The Blues beat Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid to earn a date with Manchester City in Saturday's final. 

    Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League title for the second time in club history. Pulisic contributed two goals and two assists in the 10 matches he played.

