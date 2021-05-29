Bucks Shade Heat on Twitter After 1st-Round Sweep: 'This Ain't the Bubble'

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks enjoyed getting revenge on the Miami Heat on Saturday with a 120-103 win to sweep the defending Eastern Conference champions in the first round of the playoffs.

It marked a huge turnaround for the Bucks from last season when Miami beat Milwaukee in five games in the second round.

The Bucks' official Twitter account referenced that loss by tweeting "This ain't the bubble" after Milwaukee completed the sweep:

Milwaukee was heavily favored to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals last season. The Bucks posted the best record during the regular season and had two-time reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster.

While Milwaukee looked listless in a series loss to Miami, it turned the tables this year.

Miami had an up-and-down season but was still viewed as a threat to upset the Bucks with the star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo along with offensive catalysts Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.

The Heat never found an offensive rhythm in the series, however, and the Bucks took advantage.

Milwaukee overcame a seven-point halftime deficit in Saturday's Game 4 to finish the sweep with a complete offensive effort that saw Giannis, Khris Middleton, Bryn Forbes and Brook Lopez all score at least 20 points.

Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds.

It remains to be seen who will oppose the Bucks in the next round. If the Brooklyn Nets turn their 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics into a series win, Milwaukee will face Brooklyn in perhaps the most compelling series of the second round.