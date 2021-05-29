Video: Udonis Haslem Throws Chair in Heat Huddle During 2nd Half of Game 4 vs. Bucks

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

A strong start for the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks faded away after halftime, but Udonis Haslem is doing everything he can to keep the team playing hard.

During a timeout in the third quarter, Haslem was seen tossing aside a chair while speaking to the team.

Having lost the first three games of the series, the Heat are in desperation mode as they try to keep their season alive. They came out of the gate strong and led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.

The Bucks turned things around in the third quarter, though. They outscored Miami 34-21 to take a six-point lead as they look to close out the series.