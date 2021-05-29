Bogdan Bogdanovic: Trae Young 'Like a Ferrari...He's Just Learning to Drive the Car'

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young's superstar performance in the playoffs thus far prompted one of his Atlanta Hawks teammates to compare him to a luxury automobile.

Bogdan Bogdanovic told reporters after Friday's 105-94 win over the New York Knicks that Young is "like a Ferrari."

"And he's just learning to drive the car," Bogdanovic added.

The Knicks have had many problems through the first three games in the series, but the biggest one is finding an answer for Young. He is averaging 27.7 points and 10.3 assists per game in the series.

Atlanta's All-Star point guard let his passing do most of the heavy lifting in Game 3. He dished out 14 of the team's 28 assists. The 22-year-old also had 21 points but shot just 8-of-19 from the field.

His Game 3 point total was his lowest of the series, and he's recorded at least 10 assists in two of the first three games against the Knicks. He went for 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting and seven assists in Atlanta's loss in Game 2.

All of the excitement around the Knicks being back in the postseason for the first time in eight years has given way to Young coming into his own as a superstar in the playoffs. He's two wins away from leading the Hawks into the second round for the first time since 2016.