LeBron James Talks NBA Bubble, Bad Bunny Opens Up About WrestleMania on 'The Shop'

Sorry, Orlando Magic fans, it doesn't appear LeBron James will ever play for the Central Florida club.

He might not even return to the city to visit Walt Disney World anytime soon.

During Friday's episode of HBO's The Shop, James shuddered just at the mention of the city where the NBA built its bubble and set up for months during the height of the pandemic.

After rapper—and part-time wrestler—Bad Bunny explained that he moved to Orlando for three months to train for his WWE appearances, James joked he'd rather retire than go back there again.

Considering the Magic aren't in the postseason—and James currently plays in the Western Conference—he shouldn't have to go back to Orlando for quite awhile. More pressing for James is the way he's handled the shortest offseason in NBA history as well as the longest injury layoff of his career (35 days) as he grapples with the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Speaking about the physical toll the league has taken on him, James explained why he believes he'll never be 100 percent healthy on the floor ever again.

As long as he can get back 99.9 percent healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers will take their chances.

The forward notched 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds in a Game 3 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday to help the No. 8 seed Lakers take a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the playoffs despite not being at full strength.