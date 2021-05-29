X

    Golden Knights Dominate Wild in Game 7, Advance to Face Avalanche in Round 2

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 29, 2021

    Harrison Barden/Getty Images

    The Vegas Golden Knights are moving onto the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Wild 6-2 in Game 7 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. 

    The opening series provided quite a scare for the Knights, who took a 3-1 series lead before the Wild won two straight to even things up and force the decisive contest. 

    Mattias Janmark netted his first-career hat trick in the victory as the Knights advance to face West Division champions the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Minnesota, meanwhile, fails to advance out of the first round for its fourth consecutive postseason appearance. The Wild fell 3-1 in a qualifying round series to the Vancouver Canucks last summer in the NHL bubble. 

    It's the third time in four years since Vegas joined the NHL that the club has advanced out of the first round. The Knights improve to 2-1 all-time in Game 7s as the Wild head into the offseason earlier than expected once again. 

    Notable Performers

    Mattias Janmark, C, Vegas Golden Knights: 3 Goals, 4 Shots

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 Saves, 2 Goals Allowed

    Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild: 1 Goal, 2 Shots, 3 Hits

    Zach Parise, LW, Minnesota Wild, 1 Goal, 2 Shots, -3 Plus/Minus

    What's Next

    The Knights will open their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on the road in Denver. The exact date and time of Game 1 has not yet been announced by the league. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Vegas Morning Skate Report May 28

      Vegas Morning Skate Report May 28
      Vegas Golden Knights logo
      Vegas Golden Knights

      Vegas Morning Skate Report May 28

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com

      Letang Wants to Retire in PIT

      Veteran isn't spooked by early playoff exit, confirms he, Crosby and Malkin all want to retire with Penguins

      Letang Wants to Retire in PIT
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Letang Wants to Retire in PIT

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Golden Knights: All or Nothing Heading into Game 7

      Golden Knights: All or Nothing Heading into Game 7
      Vegas Golden Knights logo
      Vegas Golden Knights

      Golden Knights: All or Nothing Heading into Game 7

      Vegas Hockey Knight
      via Vegas Hockey Knight

      Lightning Change Gear Policy

      Tampa won't restrict fans from wearing gear of opposing NHL teams in its premium seating areas (ESPN)

      Lightning Change Gear Policy
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Lightning Change Gear Policy

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report