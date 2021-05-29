Golden Knights Dominate Wild in Game 7, Advance to Face Avalanche in Round 2

Harrison Barden/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are moving onto the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Wild 6-2 in Game 7 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The opening series provided quite a scare for the Knights, who took a 3-1 series lead before the Wild won two straight to even things up and force the decisive contest.

Mattias Janmark netted his first-career hat trick in the victory as the Knights advance to face West Division champions the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Minnesota, meanwhile, fails to advance out of the first round for its fourth consecutive postseason appearance. The Wild fell 3-1 in a qualifying round series to the Vancouver Canucks last summer in the NHL bubble.

It's the third time in four years since Vegas joined the NHL that the club has advanced out of the first round. The Knights improve to 2-1 all-time in Game 7s as the Wild head into the offseason earlier than expected once again.

Notable Performers

Mattias Janmark, C, Vegas Golden Knights: 3 Goals, 4 Shots

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 Saves, 2 Goals Allowed

Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild: 1 Goal, 2 Shots, 3 Hits

Zach Parise, LW, Minnesota Wild, 1 Goal, 2 Shots, -3 Plus/Minus

What's Next

The Knights will open their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on the road in Denver. The exact date and time of Game 1 has not yet been announced by the league.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.