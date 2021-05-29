X

    Jayson Tatum Erupts for 50 Points in Celtics' Game 3 Win over Kyrie Irving, Nets

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 29, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics returned home to TD Garden and picked up a massive 125-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

    The Nets still lead the first-round series 2-1, but no team in NBA history has rallied back from a 3-0 series deficit, making Game 3 a crucial one for the Celtics. 

    In his postseason return to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving notched just 16 points as Brooklyn's Big 3 of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 96 points.

    That just wasn't enough to silence the crowd at TD Garden, or stop small forward Jayson Tatum from dropping 50 points, as the Celtics avoided the brink of a first-round elimination.

    Notable Performers

    Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics: 50 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

    Marcus Smart, PG, Boston Celtics: 23 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 three-pointers

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Kevin Durant, PF, Brooklyn Nets: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

    James Harden, SG, Brooklyn Nets: 41 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 7 three-pointers

    What's Next

    Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday, May 30 in Boston at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Trae: Fan Spit Is 'Disgusting'

      Hawks star reacts to Knicks fan who was banned for spitting at him during Game 2: ‘That’s uncalled for’

      Trae: Fan Spit Is 'Disgusting'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae: Fan Spit Is 'Disgusting'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Ja: We Have to Protect Our Players and Families After Incident with Jazz Fans

      Ja: We Have to Protect Our Players and Families After Incident with Jazz Fans
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ja: We Have to Protect Our Players and Families After Incident with Jazz Fans

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Woj: Ainge's Comments About Racism in Boston 'Shocked' People Around NBA

      Woj: Ainge's Comments About Racism in Boston 'Shocked' People Around NBA
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Woj: Ainge's Comments About Racism in Boston 'Shocked' People Around NBA

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Makur Maker Declares for Draft

      Howard University center and top-rated prospect declares for the 2021 NBA draft (Woj)

      Makur Maker Declares for Draft
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Makur Maker Declares for Draft

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report