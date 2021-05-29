Jayson Tatum Erupts for 50 Points in Celtics' Game 3 Win over Kyrie Irving, Nets

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics returned home to TD Garden and picked up a massive 125-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The Nets still lead the first-round series 2-1, but no team in NBA history has rallied back from a 3-0 series deficit, making Game 3 a crucial one for the Celtics.

In his postseason return to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving notched just 16 points as Brooklyn's Big 3 of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 96 points.

That just wasn't enough to silence the crowd at TD Garden, or stop small forward Jayson Tatum from dropping 50 points, as the Celtics avoided the brink of a first-round elimination.

Notable Performers

Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics: 50 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Marcus Smart, PG, Boston Celtics: 23 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 three-pointers

Kevin Durant, PF, Brooklyn Nets: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

James Harden, SG, Brooklyn Nets: 41 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 7 three-pointers

What's Next

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday, May 30 in Boston at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

