X

    WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling Reportedly Discussing Potential Working Relationship

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2021

    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    WWE is reportedly in talks with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in hopes of striking up a working relationship between the two promotions.

    According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE is negotiating with an eye toward becoming NJPW's "official American partner," and a deal between them would include talent exchanges.

    Meltzer noted that NJPW officials have been speaking with WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who has become a major player within WWE since he was hired away from Creative Artists Agency last year.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝

      Catch up on all the grades and reaction from Thursday's show

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Shouts Out DX on IG 🔥

      76ers star shows love to D-Generation X: '#ThrustTheProcess' 📸

      Embiid Shouts Out DX on IG 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Embiid Shouts Out DX on IG 🔥

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Keeping the Road to SummerSlam Interesting

      Ideas to keep fans engaged between now and the August PPV ➡️

      Keeping the Road to SummerSlam Interesting
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Keeping the Road to SummerSlam Interesting

      Donald Wood
      via Bleacher Report

      The Rock Shows Jericho Love 🤝

      Nothing but respect between two wrestling legends

      The Rock Shows Jericho Love 🤝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      The Rock Shows Jericho Love 🤝

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report