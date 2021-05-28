WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling Reportedly Discussing Potential Working Relationship

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly in talks with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in hopes of striking up a working relationship between the two promotions.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE is negotiating with an eye toward becoming NJPW's "official American partner," and a deal between them would include talent exchanges.

Meltzer noted that NJPW officials have been speaking with WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who has become a major player within WWE since he was hired away from Creative Artists Agency last year.

