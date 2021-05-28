X

    Blake Griffin's Agent on Nets PF Dunking vs. Celtics: 'It Was Just a Matter of Time'

    Adam WellsMay 29, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    Blake Griffin showed flashes of his All-Star form during Game 2 of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

    The forward made his presence felt within the first two minutes by throwing down a monster dunk, and he later added to his highlight reel with a third slam:

    Those moments caught some people off guard—but not those in Griffin's inner circle.

    "It wasn't a surprise," Griffin's agent, Sam Goldfeder, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "It was just a matter of time."

    The Nets signed Griffin in March after the Detroit Pistons bought him out. He played just 20 games with the Pistons as they worked to find him a new team.

    Griffin, a six-time All-Star who hasn't played at that level since 2018-19, turned into a solid role player for Brooklyn down the stretch during the regular season. The 32-year-old averaged 10.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting (38.3 percent from three), 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 26 appearances.

    In 20 minutes during Game 2, Griffin scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

    The Nets lead the Celtics 2-0 with Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Biggest Offseason Challenges 😬

      We detail what every non-playoff teams needs to do this summer 📲

      Biggest Offseason Challenges 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Offseason Challenges 😬

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Nunn May Get $15M Per Year

      Heat guard could receive contract offers 'in the $15 million a year range' in restricted free agency (The Athletic)

      Nunn May Get $15M Per Year
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nunn May Get $15M Per Year

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Wolves Sent D-Lo to Playoffs

      Minnesota 'brought' Russell and Nowell to Lakers-Suns to show what it's like to play in 'hectic playoff domain' (Yahoo)

      Wolves Sent D-Lo to Playoffs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wolves Sent D-Lo to Playoffs

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Ja's Father: Jazz Fans Also Inappropriately Heckled Dillon Brooks' Family

      Ja's Father: Jazz Fans Also Inappropriately Heckled Dillon Brooks' Family
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ja's Father: Jazz Fans Also Inappropriately Heckled Dillon Brooks' Family

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report