Blake Griffin's Agent on Nets PF Dunking vs. Celtics: 'It Was Just a Matter of Time'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Blake Griffin showed flashes of his All-Star form during Game 2 of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The forward made his presence felt within the first two minutes by throwing down a monster dunk, and he later added to his highlight reel with a third slam:

Those moments caught some people off guard—but not those in Griffin's inner circle.

"It wasn't a surprise," Griffin's agent, Sam Goldfeder, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "It was just a matter of time."

The Nets signed Griffin in March after the Detroit Pistons bought him out. He played just 20 games with the Pistons as they worked to find him a new team.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star who hasn't played at that level since 2018-19, turned into a solid role player for Brooklyn down the stretch during the regular season. The 32-year-old averaged 10.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting (38.3 percent from three), 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 26 appearances.

In 20 minutes during Game 2, Griffin scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The Nets lead the Celtics 2-0 with Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden.