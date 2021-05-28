Report: Howard C Makur Maker, Former 5-Star Recruit, Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Makur Maker is reportedly going to turn pro after playing one college season at Howard University.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Maker is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. The 20-year-old won't sign with an agent, though, giving him the ability to return to school.

