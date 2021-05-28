X

    Report: Howard C Makur Maker, Former 5-Star Recruit, Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

    Adam WellsMay 29, 2021
    Alerted 7m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Gregory Payan

    Makur Maker is reportedly going to turn pro after playing one college season at Howard University. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Maker is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. The 20-year-old won't sign with an agent, though, giving him the ability to return to school. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Biggest Offseason Challenges 😬

      We detail what every non-playoff teams needs to do this summer 📲

      Biggest Offseason Challenges 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Offseason Challenges 😬

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Nunn May Get $15M Per Year

      Heat guard could receive contract offers 'in the $15 million a year range' in restricted free agency (The Athletic)

      Nunn May Get $15M Per Year
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nunn May Get $15M Per Year

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Wolves Sent D-Lo to Playoffs

      Minnesota 'brought' Russell and Nowell to Lakers-Suns to show what it's like to play in 'hectic playoff domain' (Yahoo)

      Wolves Sent D-Lo to Playoffs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wolves Sent D-Lo to Playoffs

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Ja's Father: Jazz Fans Also Inappropriately Heckled Dillon Brooks' Family

      Ja's Father: Jazz Fans Also Inappropriately Heckled Dillon Brooks' Family
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ja's Father: Jazz Fans Also Inappropriately Heckled Dillon Brooks' Family

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report