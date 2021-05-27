2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated Rankings of Top 50 Prospects

4 of 6

20. Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

19. Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

18. Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)

17. Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

16. Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)

15. James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)

14. Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)

13. Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)

12. Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

11. Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG/SF, Freshman)

Henry, McBride rise after reevaluations

Henry gradually rose up our board this season as his offense started to click. He’d been interesting since his freshman year for his defensive tools, anticipation and quickness to react. But then he averaged 17.6 points and 3.8 assists on 39.5 percent shooting from three over his final 14 games as a junior.

It wasn’t just sharper shooting. Henry became more decisive slashing and more nuanced as a finisher in the lane. Rewatching his tape, I noticed Henry has a unique ability to adjust on drives by hitting floaters with his off-hand. His 57.7 percent mark converting runners is elite, and this heavily-used part of his game should translate.

I’m moving him up another notch after going back through film, based on the idea that he’ll be able to hit jumpers at a good-enough rate for a small forward who I'm expecting to successfully attack, score in the lane, pass and defend. Two-way wings that can play-make are valued, and it’s worth betting on his shooting reaching an average, threatening level.

McBride is also getting a bump up the rankings following my reevaluations.

Many of his two-point misses were makable shots that were created with impressive ball-handling and separation ability. He finished with 54 pull-up makes in the half court, one of the highest totals among draft prospects. He shot 46.2 percent off the catch, 41.4 percent from three and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line. His 28.5 assist percentage to 11.1 percentage is excellent. This is all a reflection on his improved skill level.

But the initial draw to McBride always stemmed from his speed, motor and athletic ability for making defensive plays on the ball. An outstanding 3.1 steal percentage highlights his quickness and aggression, which he uses at both ends.

The big question with McBride stems from his inefficient scoring inside the arc as a 6’2” guard. But he proved he’s capable of earning buckets in practically every way, having recorded at least 20 points off cuts, post-ups, handoffs, plus over 60 points as an isolation, spot-up, transition and ball-screen scorer. Even if McBride’s most likely NBA outcome is as a bench spark or energizer, you could still justify taking him in the mid-first round of this draft.