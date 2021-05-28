X

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant's Dad Tee on 47-Point Game 2: 'If He Had 60, They Would've Won'

    Adam WellsMay 28, 2021
    Ja Morant's dad wasn't celebrating the Memphis Grizzlies star's career-high 47 points in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series against the Utah Jazz. 

    Tee Morant appeared on 92.9 ESPN Radio and said he didn't tell his son anything after the Grizzlies' 141-129 loss:

    Ja took his father's quote in stride:

    Even though Tee Morant didn't want to spotlight what his son did in Game 2, Ja Morant has been playing fantastic basketball since the start of the play-in games. 

    The 21-year-old is averaging 32 points on 50 percent shooting over the past four games. The Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the play-in to earn the No. 8 seed in the west. 

    Morant did everything in his power to help the Grizzlies keep pace with Utah in Game 2, but it ultimately wasn't enough. He will look to keep his positive momentum going on Saturday at FedEx Forum when the Grizzlies host Game 3 looking to take a 2-1 series lead. 

