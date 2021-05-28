X

    Tristan Thompson: 'I Dare a Motherf--ker to Spit on Me' After Trae Young Incident

    Adam WellsMay 28, 2021

    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson had a frank message when asked about the situation that happened at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday when a fan spit on Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Thompson said he would "dare a motherf--cker" to spit on him:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

