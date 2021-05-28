Celtics' Tristan Thompson Says He Heard Racist Remarks in Boston as Opposing Player

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson said Friday that he had racist language directed toward him from fans during his time as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Thompson said: "My experience being a Celtic, nobody has said anything racial to me. But as a visitor, it's a different story. If they say anything like that, it comes from their home training, or lack of home training as my mother would say."

Per Weiss, Thompson expanded on his comments, saying: "There are certain cities that you can expect some racial slurs around the third quarter once someone has enough beers and they know that they're far enough from us where we can't do nothing to them."

Thompson's comments came on the heels of current Brooklyn Nets and former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving saying this week that he was hopeful Celtics fans wouldn't direct any "subtle racism" toward him in Games 3 and 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against Boston.

