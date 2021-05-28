X

    Lakers' LeBron James, Dennis Schroder: Devin Booker Foul Wasn't a 'Basketball Play'

    Adam WellsMay 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers had the same reaction to Devin Booker's hard foul in the final seconds of Thursday's playoff game. 

    Dennis Schroder, who was fouled on the play, and LeBron James both told reporters after the Lakers' 109-95 win over the Phoenix Suns that Booker's foul was "not a basketball play."

    Booker was ejected from the game with 35.4 seconds remaining when he appeared to shove Schroder. 

    The Lakers refrained from escalating the situation, but it's clear several players on the team weren't happy. 

    “Can’t happen. ... That’s a dirty play," Anthony Davis said during a postgame interview on TNT. 

    Booker had five fouls before the play, so he would have been tossed from the game regardless. Officials reviewed the play and handed the Suns star a flagrant 2 foul. 

    The foul came at the end of a frustrating night for Booker. He finished with 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting, six assists and four turnovers in 41 minutes. 

    Phoenix has dropped consecutive games after beating the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoff series. 

