White Sox Unveil 'Southside' City Connect Uniforms in Hype Video; Will Debut June 5

The Chicago White Sox are giving a shoutout to their roots on the Southside of the city with new City Connect uniforms.

Nike and the White Sox unveiled the custom look that the team will debut on June 5 against the Detroit Tigers:

Last month, Nike announced as part of its merchandising agreement with MLB that it was developing a collection of City Connect jerseys for seven teams this season.

"The designs continue to explore a franchise’s connection to its city and its fanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions," the statement from Nike read.

The White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants will all debut their City Connect Series uniforms this season.

Nike noted the look will appear league-wide in later seasons.

Since their debut season in 1900, the White Sox have called the Southside of Chicago home. Their first stadium was South Side Park III for 10 years before they moved into Comiskey Park.

Their current stadium, Guaranteed Rate Field, is located in the Armour Square neighborhood.