X

    WTA Open to Dialogue with Naomi Osaka over French Open Press Boycott

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

    The WTA released a statement Friday in which it expressed a willingness to have a discussion with Naomi Osaka regarding her plan to not address the media during the French Open.

    According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), the WTA wrote the following in the statement:

    "Mental health is of the utmost importance to the WTA and for that matter, every individual person. We have a team of professionals and a support system in place that look after our athletes' mental and emotional health and well-being.

    "The WTA welcomes a dialogue with Naomi (and all players) to discuss possible approaches that can help support an athlete as they manage any concerns related to mental health."

    Osaka announced Wednesday that she would skip press conferences during the French Open because she believes they adversely impact athletes' mental health and confidence.

                                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

