Naomi Osaka, Citing Mental Health, Says She Won't Do Press at 2021 French Open

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka announced Wednesday on social media that she will not do any press events at this year's French Open, citing her mental health.

Qualification for the French Open has already begun. The women's draw has not been revealed, but the tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday, June 13.

Osaka also noted she hoped her ensuing fines would be donated to charities that support mental health.

The immediate reaction to Osaka's announcement was generally positive:

Osaka, who is No. 2 in the WTA rankings, is looking for her first French Open title. She has won the U.S. Open twice and the Australian Open twice. The 23-year-old has also won two of the last three majors with the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open titles in tow.