Anthony Davis: Devin Booker's Flagrant Foul on Dennis Schroder 'A Dirty Play'

The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis said the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker made a "dirty play" when he shoved Dennis Schroder while he was in the air during the fourth quarter of Thursday's Game 3 in the teams' first-round playoff series.

Booker received a flagrant foul and was ejected inside the final minute as the Lakers went on to score a 109-95 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Suns guard didn't answer a question in his postgame press conference about Davis' remarks calling it a dirty play and only provided a brief answer about the source of his frustration late in the game.

"I mean, we're losing the game and we wanna win," Booker said.

His Lakers counterpart said the incident probably represented the boiling point after some back-and-forth trash talk.

"My mom raised me right," Schroder said. "When somebody talks to me first, I'm gonna talk back. It don't matter who it is. If somebody talks to me disrespectfully, I'm going to do the same thing, so at the end of the day, we're going to battle then. Nobody's going to disrespect me. The end of the day, I just talked back and somebody took it too sensitive and fouled me."

The game was already in the bag for the Lakers by the time Booker was ejected, so it had no impact on the result as L.A. picked up its second straight win after dropping the series opener.

Jae Crowder was also ejected for Phoenix while arguing with officials as they reviewed the foul on Booker.

It's already become quite a chippy series, and that only figures to become more intense as the Suns head into Game 4 with their backs against the wall as they attempt to avoid a 3-1 series deficit.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are back to full strength and starting to look more like the defending champions and less like the team that limped into the play-in tournament after a series of key injuries.

The teams return to action at Staples Center on Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. ET tip off on ABC.