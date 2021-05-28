Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power Lakers to 2-1 Series Lead over Chris Paul, Suns

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 109-95 in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Thursday in Staples Center.

Lakers forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James and point guard Dennis Schroder combined to score 75 points. They were at their best in the third quarter, when L.A. outscored Phoenix 33-23 to take a 76-63 lead into the fourth.

The Suns were largely ice cold outside Deandre Ayton (22 points on 11-of-15 shooting) and Cameron Payne (15 points on 6-of-11 shooting). Outside that duo, Phoenix shot just 18-of-56.

L.A. has now taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Notable Performances

Lakers F Anthony Davis: 34 points, 11 rebounds

Lakers F LeBron James: 21 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds

Lakers G Dennis Schroder: 20 points, 4 assists

Suns C Deandre Ayton: 22 points, 11 rebounds

Suns G Devin Booker: 19 points, 6 assists

Suns G Cameron Payne: 15 points, 6 assists, 4 steals

Davis, James Carry Lakers To Victory

On a low-scoring night that brought back memories of late-1990s playoff basketball, James and Davis did more than enough offensively to put L.A. over the top.

James got things going early with a three-pointer:

AD got up for a Kyle Kuzma lob late in the first half that ended with L.A. up 43-40:

James got the Lakers started on the right foot in the second half with this dunk:

That began a dominant third quarter, with the Lakers excelling on both ends.

That was most evident on this play, which started with a Schroder steal that James corralled. The ball found its way back to the point guard, who found Davis running in transition for an easy two:

Another theme was the Lakers' paint dominance, with James asserting his authority in the third thanks to this slam:

He kept that trend going with a pair of layups:

Ultimately, James and Davis led a Lakers team that outscored the Suns 58-38 in the paint and held Phoenix to just 35 points over the second and third quarters.

L.A. got a brief scare late when Phoenix whittled a 21-point lead down to eight following a Jae Crowder three-pointer with 2:47 remaining, but Davis and James had already given the Lakers enough breathing room to survive the rally.

What's Next?

Los Angeles will host Phoenix for Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

