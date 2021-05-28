X

    Jazz Governor Ryan Smith Apologizes to Ja Morant: 'We Are Embarrassed and Sorry'

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 28, 2021

    Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

    Utah Jazz chairman Ryan Smith offered a public apology to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Morant's family after the point guard's parents were subjected to racist and harmful comments by three separate fans attending Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday. 

    On Thursday the Jazz handed down indefinite bans to three fans the organization identified during Utah's 141-129 victory. They were the third team to ban fans after Wednesday's playoff games. The Philadelphia 76ers indefinitely banned a season-ticket holder after he dumped popcorn on an injured Russell Westbrook, and the New York Knicks did the same after a fan was caught on video spitting at Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. 

    Smith is in his first year as the team's governor after purchasing the club from the Miller Family in October. 

