Pete Carroll: 'I Support' Russell Wilson, Other Players Not Attending Seahawks OTAs

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday that he supports quarterback Russell Wilson and other key veterans' decisions to not attend the team's ongoing offseason team activities.

"I support these guys. I support the decision that they've made," Carroll said (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times).

Per Carroll, about 35 players are attending Seahawks' OTAs. He also noted that Wilson is working out in San Diego with other Seahawks players.

Other teams have close to full attendance for their OTAs this week, with the Seahawks' NFC West rivals notably among them. However, Carroll told reporters that he is only concerned with what his team is doing, and he's apparently pleased with the results, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Carroll also noted that the Seahawks should have "pretty darn good attendance" for their mandatory minicamp from June 15-17, with Bell tweeting that it sounds like the team would have nearly 100 percent attendance save for some excused absences for veterans.

The Seahawks will have four days off before re-starting OTAs on Tuesday. Seattle will also have OTAs on June 3-4 and June 7-10 before mandatory minicamp starts on June 15.