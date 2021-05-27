X

    Lakers' Montrezl Harrell 'Likes' Tweet Trolling Clippers After Game 2 Loss to Mavs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell may not be all that heartbroken if his old team suffers another disappointing playoff exit.

    Harrell "liked" a tweet referencing how the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year was partially held to account for the Los Angeles Clippers' collapse against the Denver Nuggets.

    While the blame for the Clippers' failure to close out a 3-1 lead wasn't placed solely on Harrell, he became a part of the inevitable postmortems.

    Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Harrell got into argument with Paul George on the bench during a timeout in Los Angeles' Game 2 defeat. Jovan Buha of The Athletic also reported former head coach Doc Rivers' reliance on Harrell in the playoffs frustrated others within the organization who thought Ivica Zubac was a better option.

    Rather than atoning for last season, the Clippers find themselves in an 0-2 hole in their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

    There's a level of irony in Harrell taking a possible victory lap now considering he didn't play at all in the Lakers' victory Tuesday over the Phoenix Suns after having logged 15 minutes in a Game 1 loss.

    Should the Lakers go on to make a deep run, it might be partially due to head coach Frank Vogel making the strategic shift with Harrell that Rivers failed to execute.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Player Takes on Fans 🤔

      Our writer spoke to CJ McCollum, Jae Crowder and more to learn the good (and bad) of having fans back at games 📲

      NBA Player Takes on Fans 🤔
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA Player Takes on Fans 🤔

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Trae Young Not Pressing Charges Against Knicks Fan

      Trae Young Not Pressing Charges Against Knicks Fan
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae Young Not Pressing Charges Against Knicks Fan

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Calls Out Banned Fans 🗣

      Durant sounds off on Twitter after 76ers and Knicks banned fans for incidents during last night's games 📸

      KD Calls Out Banned Fans 🗣
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Calls Out Banned Fans 🗣

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Knicks Fan Banned for Spitting

      New York announces fan who spit on Trae Young during last night's game has been banned indefinitely

      Knicks Fan Banned for Spitting
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Fan Banned for Spitting

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report