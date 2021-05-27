Lakers' Montrezl Harrell 'Likes' Tweet Trolling Clippers After Game 2 Loss to Mavs

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell may not be all that heartbroken if his old team suffers another disappointing playoff exit.

Harrell "liked" a tweet referencing how the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year was partially held to account for the Los Angeles Clippers' collapse against the Denver Nuggets.

While the blame for the Clippers' failure to close out a 3-1 lead wasn't placed solely on Harrell, he became a part of the inevitable postmortems.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Harrell got into argument with Paul George on the bench during a timeout in Los Angeles' Game 2 defeat. Jovan Buha of The Athletic also reported former head coach Doc Rivers' reliance on Harrell in the playoffs frustrated others within the organization who thought Ivica Zubac was a better option.

Rather than atoning for last season, the Clippers find themselves in an 0-2 hole in their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

There's a level of irony in Harrell taking a possible victory lap now considering he didn't play at all in the Lakers' victory Tuesday over the Phoenix Suns after having logged 15 minutes in a Game 1 loss.

Should the Lakers go on to make a deep run, it might be partially due to head coach Frank Vogel making the strategic shift with Harrell that Rivers failed to execute.