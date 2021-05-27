X

    Kevin Pritchard Reportedly Will Remain Pacers President After Meeting with Team Gov.

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021
    Alerted 17m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Kevin Pritchard's job as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations is safe this offseason, according to the Indianapolis Star's J. Michael.

    Michael reported Pritchard met with team governor Herb Simon, after which Simon decided to retain the services of the 53-year-old for another season. Michael added Pritchard "wasn’t ever in jeopardy." 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Pritchard Staying with Pacers

      Pacers president will remain with the team after meetings with ownership (Indy Star)

      Pritchard Staying with Pacers
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Pritchard Staying with Pacers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Trae Young Not Pressing Charges Against Knicks Fan

      Trae Young Not Pressing Charges Against Knicks Fan
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae Young Not Pressing Charges Against Knicks Fan

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Calls Out Banned Fans 🗣

      Durant sounds off on Twitter after 76ers and Knicks banned fans for incidents during last night's games 📸

      KD Calls Out Banned Fans 🗣
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Calls Out Banned Fans 🗣

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Does NBA Have a Covid Double-Standard?

      NBA execs weigh-in on whether LeBron got preferential treatment over Porzingis in punishment for COVID-19 violations ➡️

      Does NBA Have a Covid Double-Standard?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Does NBA Have a Covid Double-Standard?

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report