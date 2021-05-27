Kevin Pritchard Reportedly Will Remain Pacers President After Meeting with Team Gov.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Kevin Pritchard's job as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations is safe this offseason, according to the Indianapolis Star's J. Michael.

Michael reported Pritchard met with team governor Herb Simon, after which Simon decided to retain the services of the 53-year-old for another season. Michael added Pritchard "wasn’t ever in jeopardy."

