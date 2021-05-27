Nets' Jeff Green Out with Plantar Fascia Injury; Will Be Reevaluated in 10 Days

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green has been diagnosed with a strained plantar fascia, head coach Steve Nash said Thursday, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

The veteran will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Green suffered the injury in Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics and was limited to just 12 minutes in the Game 2 battle. He had six points and one steal in the 130-108 win as the Nets built a 2-0 series lead.

The injury will at least keep Green out through the rest of the first-round series, with Game 7 scheduled for June 5 if necessary.

The 34-year-old has been a reliable part of the Nets frontcourt in 2020-21, appearing in 68 games while making 38 starts. The 6'8" forward averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, while his 41.2 three-point percentage was the best of his career.

Brooklyn has enough depth to overcome Green's absence this round, with Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton likely getting more playing time down low. Scoring also won't be a problem with Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant each capable of taking over offensively.

Green's two-way ability could still be valuable later in the postseason, especially with a potential second-round matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.