    Nude Streaker Hides in Tarp Roller During Rain Delay at Nationals-Reds Game

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    A streaker who ran on the field during a rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals on Wednesday night tried to hide in the tarp roller before being removed by security.

    Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today noted the male streaker, whose name wasn't released, entered through center field and was arrested after being caught by authorities at Nationals Park.

    It's unknown if the man has been charged with any crimes.

    Washington was leading 3-0 in the fourth inning when the rain delay was called. The Nats scored twice in the first inning and once in the third.

    The game was ultimately suspended and will resume at 2:05 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. The clubs will then play a seven-inning game, tentatively scheduled for 7:05 p.m., to finish the three-game series.

    Cincinnati won the first matchup on Tuesday by a 2-1 score.

