    Lakers Rumors: LAL Extend Contract with Staples Center

    Adam WellsMay 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to call the Staples Center home for the foreseeable future. 

    Per David Wharton of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are expected to extend their lease with Staples Center owner AEG through 2041. 

    Wharton noted the agreement includes a commitment from AEG to spend “'nine figures' on capital improvements and upgrades throughout the 22-year-old arena."

    One Lakers official told Wharton that the Staples Center's location, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and the renovations agreement were keys to making the deal. 

    The Lakers' current lease expires after the 2024-25 season, but there had been speculation about their future not too long ago. 

    Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported in March 2019 that the Lakers entertained the idea of moving back to The Forum in Inglewood. 

    "MSG approached the Lakers about the possibility of returning to the Forum following the end of our lease at Staples Center in 2025, but nothing came from the discussions," the Lakers said in a statement to Fenno. 

    The Clippers are expected to leave the Staples Center after the 2023-24 season to move into the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center. Construction is expected to begin on the 18,000-seat arena this summer. 

    The Lakers and Clippers have shared the Staples Center for NBA games since it opened in October 1999.

    The Lakers have won six championships in eight NBA Finals appearances in the 22 years they have been playing at the Staples Center. 

