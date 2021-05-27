Julio Jones Trade Rumors: 'Sense' in NFL Is Falcons Deal WR 'as Early as Next Week'

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Julio Jones' request to be traded could be granted very soon.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Atlanta Falcons have discussed "several" offers, including one involving a future first-round pick, and the "sense" from people around the NFL is a deal could happen "as early as next week."

Russini added the Tennessee Titans have talked with Atlanta about Jones, but right now that's considered "a long shot."

Jones made headlines this week when he told Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed that he's "outta there" when asked about his future with the Falcons:

Even though it's unclear whether Jones knew he was on live television at the time, those comments set off a firestorm.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones went to Atlanta's front office with a trade request "a few months ago" and the team agreed to listen to any potential offers.

Running back Derrick Henry wrote the following:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And teammate A.J. Brown, among others, pledged his support.

Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the list of teams that could fit Jones into the salary cap this season includes the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

Schultz noted the Titans "may show interest, but they also are close to the cap ceiling."

Jones' base salary in 2021 is $15.3 million, and a post-June 1 trade would be most beneficial for the Falcons. His dead cap number would go from $40.55 million to $7.75 million this season and $15.5 million next season if he's dealt after next Tuesday.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones remains one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. He's averaged at least 85.7 yards per game in each of the past eight seasons and had 771 yards in just nine games last year.