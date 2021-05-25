A.J. Brown Posts Video of DM Recruiting Julio Jones to Titans: 'Come On Home'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A number of NFL players are openly recruiting Julio Jones to their team, with reports emerging that the star receiver has requested a trade away from the Atlanta Falcons and Jones saying on Monday's Undisputed that he was out of Atlanta.

Add A.J. Brown and Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans to the list:

Here's what social media looked like on Monday after Jones' appearance on Undisputed:

It's no surprise that players would publicly recruit Jones—he's one of the best receivers in the league, and most teams could use a playmaker with his ability to change a game.

That some of the top receivers in the game like Brown and DeAndre Hopkins want to play with him, even at the potential expense of some of their own targets and stats, is the ultimate sign of respect.

It remains to be seen if Jones will be traded, and if so, where he lands. But a whole lot of players around the NFL are hoping it's with their team.