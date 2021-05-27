ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

With just two days left in pool play at the 2021 ACC baseball tournament, the pressure is mounting on teams as they look to clinch a berth in the semifinals.

No. 1 seed Notre Dame had no problems in its first game of the tournament on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish shut out Virginia Tech 8-0 to set up a showdown with Virginia tomorrow to determine the winner of Pool A.

Duke, which is playing its best baseball of the season, continued its Cinderella run on Thursday against Miami. The Blue Devils advanced to the semifinals with an upset of the Hurricanes.

Other teams that can advance with a win today include Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Pool A

No. 1 Notre Dame (1-0)

No. 8 Virginia (1-0)

No. 12 Virginia Tech (0-2)

Pool B

No. 2 Georgia Tech (0-1)

No. 7 Louisville (1-0)

No. 11 Clemson (1-1)

Pool C

No. 3 North Carolina State

No. 6 North Carolina (0-1)

No. 10 Pittsburgh (1-0)

Pool D

No. 4 Miami (0-1)

No. 5 Florida State (0-1)

No. 9 Duke (2-0)

ACC Tournament Results/Schedule - Thursday

No. 9 Duke def. No. 4 Miami, 3-2

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech (3 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 North Carolina State (7 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Duke 3, No. 4 Miami 2

Duke continues to be the biggest story of the ACC tournament after its 3-2 walk-off win over Miami on Thursday.

Michael Rothenberg's homer in the bottom of the ninth off Carson Palmquist provided the difference in the game.

Both starting pitchers were terrific in the game. Jack Carey held the Hurricanes scoreless for five innings before they finally broke through against him in the sixth. Jake Smith shut out the Blue Devils during his five innings of work.

Yohan Morales' RBI double and a fielding error by Duke shortstop Ethan Murray put Miami up 2-0 in the sixth.

The Blue Devils finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. After RJ Shreck singled and Peter Matt doubled to lead off the inning, Rothenberg followed with a two-run single that tied the game.

Miami did put two runners on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, but it was unable to score either time. The Hurricanes left 11 runners on base in the game, compared to just four for Duke.

The Blue Devils were swept in a three-game series against Miami last month and finished the regular season fifth in the ACC Coastal with a 16-17 conference record. Now, they are two wins away from their first conference tournament title since 1951 and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.