Joel Embiid Says He Told Bradley Beal to 'Just Shut Up' During 76ers' Win vs. Wizards

Joel Embiid Says He Told Bradley Beal to 'Just Shut Up' During 76ers' Win vs. WizardsMay 27, 2021
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid explained the exchange he had with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday.
While speaking to the media, Embiid said the back-and-forth happened after Beal was complaining about a non-call (beginning at the 8:10 mark):
Embiid added: "I just told him to just shut up."
It was a frustrating night for Beal and the Wizards, as they lost 120-95 and fell behind 2-0 in the series.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Sixers big man Joel Embiid explains how he attacks Wizards double teams