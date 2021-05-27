X

    Joel Embiid Says He Told Bradley Beal to 'Just Shut Up' During 76ers' Win vs. Wizards

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid explained the exchange he had with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

    While speaking to the media, Embiid said the back-and-forth happened after Beal was complaining about a non-call (beginning at the 8:10 mark):

    Embiid added: "I just told him to just shut up."

    It was a frustrating night for Beal and the Wizards, as they lost 120-95 and fell behind 2-0 in the series.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

