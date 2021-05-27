Trae Young Tweets 'Road to Success is Never Easy' After Hawks' Game 2 Loss to Knicks

Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

The New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 to even their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at one game apiece on Wednesday.

After the game, Hawks star point guard Trae Young issued this tweet:

Young also had this to say immediately after the Hawks' loss:

The former Oklahoma Sooner has been sensational through two playoff games, averaging 31.0 points, 8.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds. He scored the game-winning bucket with nine-tenths of a second left to give Atlanta a 107-105 Game 1 win:

Young, who shushed the Madison Square Garden crowd after that bucket, has quickly become public enemy No. 1 for Knicks fans. He even got the attention of New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio:

This series has gotten off to an energetic and dramatic start thanks in part to Young, but now it's Atlanta's turn to play host.

The Hawks will welcome the Knicks into Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday, respectively, at State Farm Arena.