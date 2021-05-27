LeBron James After Fan Dumps Popcorn on Russell Westbrook: #ProtectOurPlayers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

A fan dumped popcorn on injured Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook as he was being helped to the locker room during Game 2 of his team's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

After the incident, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to social media to speak out:

The 76ers defeated the Wizards 120-95 in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-0 series lead.

After the game, Westbrook spoke with reporters about the incident.

"I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."

Westbrook also added: "This s--t is out of hand."

Valerie Camillo, who is the Wells Fargo Center's President of Business Operations, issued this postgame statement:

As The Athletic's Fred Katz noted, a fan in a Philadelphia home arena has acted inappropriately toward Westbrook in the past:

He's also notably had issues with Utah Jazz fans.

A fan was banned for life after calling Westbrook, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, a racial slur during Utah's 2018 playoff series.

Two games later, Westbrook slapped a patron's hand after the fan got in his personal space with a cellphone camera to take video.

Then, in March 2019, this happened.

The Jazz banned that fan.

As for Westbrook's health, the 2016-17 NBA MVP suffered an ankle injury.

"We'll see. ... Hurt it twice in a short amount of time. We'll see what happens," Westbrook said.

Game 3 of the Wizards-76ers series will occur Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena.