LeBron James After Fan Dumps Popcorn on Russell Westbrook: #ProtectOurPlayers

LeBron James After Fan Dumps Popcorn on Russell Westbrook: #ProtectOurPlayersMay 27, 2021
A fan dumped popcorn on injured Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook as he was being helped to the locker room during Game 2 of his team's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
After the incident, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to social media to speak out:
The 76ers defeated the Wizards 120-95 in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-0 series lead.
After the game, Westbrook spoke with reporters about the incident.
"I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."
Westbrook also added: "This s--t is out of hand."
Valerie Camillo, who is the Wells Fargo Center's President of Business Operations, issued this postgame statement:
As The Athletic's Fred Katz noted, a fan in a Philadelphia home arena has acted inappropriately toward Westbrook in the past:
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Not the first time a Philadelphia fan had an issue with Russell Westbrook. On opening day four years ago, a urologist (yes, he was a urologist) seated courtside jumped out his seat and flipped Russ double-birds right in his face, which led to this moment.<br><br>The fan was ejected. pic.twitter.com/dNMRxwF2Ei
He's also notably had issues with Utah Jazz fans.
A fan was banned for life after calling Westbrook, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, a racial slur during Utah's 2018 playoff series.
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
To Russell Westbrook’s defense, here is even further proof of his previous interactions with Utah Jazz fans. In this video, @russwest44 is called a “boy” by a Jazz fan ahead of Game 4 of OKC’s first-round playoff series against Utah on April 23, 2018 at Vivint Arena. pic.twitter.com/lc6slA7fTo
Two games later, Westbrook slapped a patron's hand after the fan got in his personal space with a cellphone camera to take video.
Then, in March 2019, this happened.
The Jazz banned that fan.
As for Westbrook's health, the 2016-17 NBA MVP suffered an ankle injury.
"We'll see. ... Hurt it twice in a short amount of time. We'll see what happens," Westbrook said.
Game 3 of the Wizards-76ers series will occur Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena.
