X

    LeBron James After Fan Dumps Popcorn on Russell Westbrook: #ProtectOurPlayers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    A fan dumped popcorn on injured Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook as he was being helped to the locker room during Game 2 of his team's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

    After the incident, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to social media to speak out:

    The 76ers defeated the Wizards 120-95 in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-0 series lead.

    After the game, Westbrook spoke with reporters about the incident.

    "I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."

    Westbrook also added: "This s--t is out of hand."

    Valerie Camillo, who is the Wells Fargo Center's President of Business Operations, issued this postgame statement:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As The Athletic's Fred Katz noted, a fan in a Philadelphia home arena has acted inappropriately toward Westbrook in the past:

    He's also notably had issues with Utah Jazz fans.

    A fan was banned for life after calling Westbrook, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, a racial slur during Utah's 2018 playoff series.

    Two games later, Westbrook slapped a patron's hand after the fan got in his personal space with a cellphone camera to take video.

    Then, in March 2019, this happened.

    The Jazz banned that fan.

    As for Westbrook's health, the 2016-17 NBA MVP suffered an ankle injury.

    "We'll see. ... Hurt it twice in a short amount of time. We'll see what happens," Westbrook said.

    Game 3 of the Wizards-76ers series will occur Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

    Related

      Good, Bad & Ugly: Fans Back in Arenas 🗣

      NBA confronts new and old issues with fans being back in the building for playoffs 👉

      Good, Bad & Ugly: Fans Back in Arenas 🗣
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Good, Bad & Ugly: Fans Back in Arenas 🗣

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ: NBA Must Protect Players

      Westbrook on fan throwing popcorn: ‘In these arenas you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does’

      Russ: NBA Must Protect Players
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ: NBA Must Protect Players

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      How Trae Became MSG Villain 🤫

      Our writer spoke with Trae's dad and AAU coach to learn what pushes the Hawks star.

      'Supervillain mode, activated' 📲

      How Trae Became MSG Villain 🤫
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Trae Became MSG Villain 🤫

      Jason Dumas
      via Bleacher Report

      Complaint Filed in Wolves Sale

      Wolves shareholder says A-Rod/Lore deal violates partnership agreement, has no provision to keep team in Minnesota (Woj)

      Complaint Filed in Wolves Sale
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Complaint Filed in Wolves Sale

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report