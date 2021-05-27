X

    Wizards' Brooks: 76ers Fan Should Be Banned for Dumping Popcorn on Russell Westbrook

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    A Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he was leaving Wednesday's Game 2 loss versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

    After the game, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said the fan should never be welcomed back to an NBA game.

    "Philadelphia's better than that, if it did happen ... hopefully that person is banned from the league," he told reporters.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

